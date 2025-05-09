Fred Alger Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $239.38 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

