FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $53,538,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $107.80 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

