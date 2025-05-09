FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,273 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.