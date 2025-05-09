FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 143,857 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

