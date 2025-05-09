First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AWK opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

