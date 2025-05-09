First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 624 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 2.4% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $829,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AutoZone
In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoZone Stock Performance
NYSE AZO opened at $3,674.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,646.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,394.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
