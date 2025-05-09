First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 477,618 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 477,618 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $148,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $503,254,000 after purchasing an additional 478,186 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 892,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 65,739 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,672,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,302,000 after buying an additional 1,607,816 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
