First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $85.19.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.