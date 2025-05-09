Findell Capital Management LLC Invests $5.57 Million in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000. ODP makes up about 2.3% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,856,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 404,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,716,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ODP by 33,432.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODP

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.