Fiduciary Trust Co Has $50.62 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 1.02% of Cabot worth $50,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $74.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.53. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

