Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.86). Approximately 5,797,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,914,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.70 ($1.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.23.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferrexpo had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrexpo plc will post 3.7897311 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

