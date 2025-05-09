Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,448,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $115,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,139,964.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,488.52. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $39,511.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,410,217 shares of company stock valued at $212,434,332. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.