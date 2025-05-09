Expect Equity LLC Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $71,443,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after buying an additional 377,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 276,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maximus by 1,319.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,829,000 after acquiring an additional 205,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.