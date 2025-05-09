Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,878 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOBO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

