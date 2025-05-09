Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Invests $987,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in CGI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This is a boost from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

