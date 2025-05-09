Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,350,000 after acquiring an additional 240,672 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $44.49 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

