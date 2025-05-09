Engle Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.51 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

