Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Position Increased by Findell Capital Management LLC

Findell Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Endava accounts for about 5.6% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

