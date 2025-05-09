Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.05% of Precision Drilling worth $34,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 149,616 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

NYSE:PDS opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

