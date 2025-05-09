Elyxium Wealth LLC Invests $590,000 in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE)

Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000.

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The Convergence Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CLSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund establishes both long and short positions in US stocks. The actively managed fund intends to maintain a 50%-100% net long exposure. CLSE was launched on Dec 29, 2009 and is managed by Convergence.

