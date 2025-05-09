Elyxium Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

