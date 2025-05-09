Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $18,673,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $17,654,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $187,262.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,787,715.20. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,806 shares of company stock worth $960,942. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $188.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.45. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITM

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.