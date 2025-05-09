Ellevest Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $27,647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $14.43 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

