Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $248.78 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.87 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

