Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $6 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.