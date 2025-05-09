Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Surmodics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Surmodics stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

