Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,443,000 after purchasing an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,701,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,752,000 after purchasing an additional 316,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,550,000 after buying an additional 142,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

NYSE CNI opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

