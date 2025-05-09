Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 0.0% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 593.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

