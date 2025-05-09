Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.24 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

