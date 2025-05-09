Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $4.07 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,498,000 after buying an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,432,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.17.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

