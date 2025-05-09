Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 130,043 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

