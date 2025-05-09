EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $834.48 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 6.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of Restaurant Brands International worth $834,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

