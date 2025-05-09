EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,561 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 3.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $405,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,147,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,713,397,000 after buying an additional 282,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,956,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,985,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 250,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,546,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $171.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

