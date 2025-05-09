Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $25,513.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,670.45. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Read Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.