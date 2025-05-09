Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

