Crestline Management LP Buys New Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE FLNG opened at $23.91 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

