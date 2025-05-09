Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,124 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $574.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.91.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

