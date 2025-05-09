Corton Capital Inc. Has $152,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,962 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 113,242 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

WBA stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

