CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,567 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 233,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,986.91. The trade was a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,306,206.36. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of CMPO opened at $11.56 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

