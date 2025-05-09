Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $375.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.19 and a 200 day moving average of $387.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

