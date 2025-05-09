Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,502 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

TM opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $228.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

