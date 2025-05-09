Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Universal Health Services worth $34,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 360,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 235,689 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

