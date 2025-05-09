Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 182.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,070 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

