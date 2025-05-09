Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $4.78 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 4.6 %

QLYS opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $628,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,980. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,156 shares of company stock worth $4,164,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

