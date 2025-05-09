Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.42. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

