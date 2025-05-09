Centiva Capital LP Has $716,000 Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
InterDigital Price Performance
InterDigital stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $231.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.24.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
