Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $159.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

