Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 430.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 134,349 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $95.72 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.