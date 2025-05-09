Bokf Na Lowers Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Lennox International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $576.55 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.61 and a 1-year high of $682.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.18 and its 200 day moving average is $603.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $577.00.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $898,655.10. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

