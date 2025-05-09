BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 39767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.

