BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 39767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Company Profile
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bloomin’ Brands Stock Drops on Weak Guidance and Demand Concerns
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.